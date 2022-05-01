The Gophers' Kostas Zaltos, a redshirt sophomore from Greece, won the hammer throw at the Drake Relays on Saturday in Des Moines on his final throw.
His toss of 236 feet was a personal best and the second longest in the nation this season. It is also second in program history to Sean Donnelly's 243-11 in 2016.
Teammate Kaleb Siekmeier, a junior, won the discus (179-4) and Alec Basten, a graduate student, won the unseeded 1,500-meter run (3 minute, 43.64 seconds).
U baseball team loses
J.P. Massey only gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings, but the Gophers baseball team lost 2-1 to the Michigan State in East Lansing.
The Spartans (20-21, 5-9 Big Ten) scored their first run when shortstop Mitch Jebb hit a leadoff home run.
Brady Counsell looped an RBI single into short left field for the Gophers (12-29, 2-12) in the second.
Michigan State scored the go-ahead run in the third on Casey Mayes' infield single.
U softball shut out
Alex Storako pitched a five-hitter and struck out seven as No. 22 Michigan edged the visiting Gophers 1-0. The Wolverines (30-15, 10-8) scored in the fourth inning on Melina Livingston's RBI double.
Autumn Pease, who gave up one run and three hits in four innings, took the loss for Minnesota (22-21-1, 7-10).
Etc.
- Gophers freshman forward Tristan Broz, who entered the transfer portal on Wedneday, has committed to NCAA hockey champion Denver, according to the Youth Hockey Hub website.
- Defenseman Marshall Warren, a sixth round draft pick of the Wild in 2019, was named Boston College's captain for the 2022-23 season. One of the assistant captains will be defenseman Mitch Andres, a native of Brainerd, Minn. Both will be seniors.
- Wisconsin's Ben Carlson, a 6-9 sophomore forward from East Ridge High School, announced on his Instagram account that he will transfer to Utah. He averaged 1.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game last season.
- Sophomore Makayla Jackson of Minnesota State Mankato placed second in the women's 100-meter dash in 12.17 seconds at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. Junior Amira Young of the Gophers was third (12.19).
- The Gophers men's golf team remained in 11th place in the Big Ten Championship in French Lick, Ind., after shooting a second round of 303 for a 25-over 601 total. Minnesota's top golfer was Ben Warian at 2-over 146 after a 74. He is tied for 12th place.