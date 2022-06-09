Kostas Zaltos of the Gophers finished third in the men's hammer throw Wednesday night during the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Eugene, Ore., while Minnesota's Alec Basten and Matt Wilkinson both qualified for the 3,000-meter steeplechase final.

Zaltos threw a personal best of 72.51 meters (237 feet, 10 inches) on his third attempt to finish third for the second consecutive season. His performance goes down as the best in Gophers history in the event at the NCAA Championships, with both his third and sixth throws going beyond 72 meters. Zaltos' previous personal best was 71.95 meters.

Zaltos is the second Gopher to earn two first-team All-America honors in the hammer throw, joining Micah Hegerle, who did it in 2012 and 2013.

Basten and Wilkinson finished third and Wilkinson fifth in the same steeplechase preliminary. Wilkinson's time of 8 minutes, 30.52 seconds was the third-best time in school history. Basten, who finished second in the event at last year's NCAA meet, had a time of 8:30.01 on Friday.

Golf finalists named

The Minnesota Golf Association named 16 finalists for the Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf awards, given to the top high school senior golfers in the state.

Ms. Minnesota Golf finalists are Ellie Breuer, St. Michael-Albertville; Emma Davies, Eden Prairie; Madison Hicks, Chanhassen; Cora Larson, Alexandria; McKenna Mallow, Detroit Lakes; Isabella McCauley, Simley; Caroline Monty, Stillwater; and Samantha Youngquist, Chaska.

Mr. Minnesota Golf finalists are Brady Baynes, Eden Prairie; Chase Camilli, Lakeville North; Peyton Coahran, New London-Spicer; Charlie Nasby, Edina; Owen Rexing, Rosemount; Tyler Seeling, Pequot Lakes; Nate Stevens, Northfield; and Jack Wetzel, Edina.

The awards are based on players' performance on the golf course, academic achievement and strength of character. Winners will be announced Sunday.

Etc.

MNUFC2 saw its eight-game points streak end with a 2-1 loss to Earthquakes II in San Jose, Calif. Jerry Ayon scored the winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time, a minute after Minnesota's Diogo Pacheco scored the equalizer.

Sarah Morgan has resigned as head volleyball coach after five years at Minnesota (Crookston) to spend more time with her family, according to a university news release. Nick Meseck will serve as interim head coach for the 2022 season.