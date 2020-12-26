GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Brandon Johnson, Gophers

The senior forward scored 12 of his 26 points in overtime, including 4-for-4 from three-point range in the extra period. He shot 8-for-9 from long range to tie the school record for made threes.

BY THE NUMBERS

17-43 The Gophers' three-pointers in the game after averaging just over six per game entering the night.

74 Combined points for Johnson, Marcus Carr (30 points) and Liam Robbins (18).

5 Luka Garza's first-half point total, when the Iowa star shot only 2-for-11.

2 Gophers victories over top-five opponents at home the past two seasons, including last year vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

MARCUS FULLER