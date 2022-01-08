11 a.m. Sunday at Indiana • BTN, 100.3 FM

Preview: The Gophers (10-2, 1-2 Big Ten) are coming off their first blowout loss under coach Ben Johnson after Tuesday's 76-53 shellacking at the hands of Illinois. Minnesota's only other loss this season was 75-67 against No. 10 Michigan State on Dec. 8 at home. Johnson's players take pride in being road warriors this season — and they'll test that mentality at Indiana. The Hoosiers (11-3, 2-2) are coming off an impressive 67-51 victory Thursday over No. 13 Ohio State. They are 11-0 at home this season and 0-3 on the road, including losses at Wisconsin and Penn State. The Gophers have lost six in a row in Bloomington, Ind., since 2012.

Players to watch: Senior F Eric Curry had his fifth double figure scoring game this season Tuesday with 10 points on 5-for-11 shooting with five rebounds. Curry has been playing the best basketball of his career, also having his first double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds on Dec. 22 against Wisconsin-Green Bay. Senior G Sean Sutherlin is day-to-day because of an ankle injury after missing the second half against Illinois. Hoosiers sophomore G Trey Galloway returned after missing 10 games with a broken wrist injury. Galloway had eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals off the bench against Ohio State.

Numbers: Indiana ranks first in the Big Ten and second nationally in field goal percentage defense (35.1) and first in the conference in scoring defense (60.8 points per game).