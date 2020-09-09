Gophers in the nfl

While the college team sits out this season because of COVID-19 concerns, these former Gophers will still play in the pros.

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Buccaneers

The 2020 second-round draft pick sits atop the Bucs depth chart at one of the two safety spots. Winfield, 22, earned the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year award after season-ending injuries in 2017 and 2018. The unanimous All-America selection passed up his final two years of eligibility with the Gophers.

De’Vondre Campbell, LB, Cardinals

Campbell played for the Gophers from 2013-15 before becoming the Atlanta Falcons’ fourth-round pick in 2016. He spent four seasons there, playing in 64 games, but is now on a one-year deal with Arizona.

Damien Wilson, LB, Chiefs

The former All-Big Ten selection played for the Gophers in 2013 and 2014. He was a fourth-round pick for the Cowboys and played there for four seasons. He joined the Chiefs ahead of last season and got himself a Super Bowl ring.

Maxx Williams, TE, Cardinals

The Waconia native was with the Gophers from 2012-14 and was a second-round choice in the 2015 draft. He played 43 games for the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Cardinals for the 2019 season.

Eric Murray, S, Texans

With the Gophers from 2012-15, Murray was a fourth-round pick, playing for the Chiefs before a trade to the Browns. He’s now on a three-year, $20.25 million deal with the Texans.

Blake Cashman, LB, Jets

The walk-on played for the Gophers from 2015-18 and worked his way into a fifth-round pick. The Eden Prairie product was just starting to show his potential last season when he endured a season-ending shoulder injury last October.

Kamal Martin, LB, Packers

The Burnsville native impressed in training camp after playing the past four seasons with the Gophers. But the fifth-round pick tore his left meniscus and had surgery in early September, putting him on injured reserve and is out for at least six weeks.

Tyler Johnson, WR, Buccaneers

The Minneapolis North standout and Gophers’ all-time leading receiver sat out most of the Bucs’ training camp because of a soft tissue injury. And while the 2020 fifth-round pick made the cut for the 53-man roster, he isn’t expected to start the season in a prominent role.

Carter Coughlin, LB, Giants

The Eden Prairie native played the latter part of his Gophers’ career as a rush end but transitioned back to linebacker ahead of the 2020 draft, where he went in the seventh round.

Chris Streveler, QB, Cardinals

Streveler played quarterback and receiver for the Gophers from 2013-15 before transferring to South Dakota. He went undrafted in 2018 and spent the past two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, where he won the Grey Cup in 2019. He signed with the Cardinals.

Craig James, CB, Eagles

James played two seasons for the Gophers from 2014-15. He spent 2018 with the Vikings, signed as an undrafted free agent, but has been with the Eagles the past two seasons.

Other names to note

Cornerback Chris Williamson (2020 seventh round) signed to the Giants’ practice squad, as did kicker/punter Ryan Santoso. … Cornerback Jermaine Brock, who played one season for the Gophers, will embark on his 11th NFL season on injured reserve for the Jaguars.

Megan Ryan.