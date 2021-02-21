GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

The 6-5 junior guard recorded his second triple-double of the season, finishing with 19 points on 9-for-16 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

48-20 Points in the paint, to the Illini's advantage. Illinois shot 56.1% from the floor.

31 Illinois fast-break points, including 19 in the first half.

3 Minutes played by Gophers center Liam Robbins (ankle) in the second half.

31 Margin of defeat, the Gophers' largest at home since an 81-47 loss to Purdue on Jan.13, 2018.

Marcus Fuller