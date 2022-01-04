GOPHERS GAMEDAY

6 p.m. vs. Illinois • Williams Arena • FS1, 100.3 FM

Preview: The Gophers (10-1, 1-1 in the Big Ten) will be coming off a nearly two-week break from action when they play Tuesday against Illinois (9-3, 2-0) at the Barn. The Illini are in the same boat after having their matchup in Minneapolis postponed Sunday and a Dec. 29 game canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Illinois coach Brad Underwood's team started the season 2-2, but it has won seven of the last eight games, including 88-63 on Dec. 22 against Missouri. The Gophers have lost three straight games in the series, including two blowout defeats by an average of 29 points last season.

Players to watch: Sophomore Jamison Battle, who ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 18.9 points per game, extended his double-figure scoring streak to 27 games with a team-best 23 points in their Dec. 22 victory against Green Bay. Illini 7-footer Kofi Cockburn is averaging 21.8 points and 12.1 rebounds this season, which includes his 25-point, 14-rebound performance in his last outing vs. Missouri.

Numbers: Battle leads all major conference players with 37.3 minutes per game. The Gophers have four starters in the top 10 in the Big Ten in minutes played, including Payton Willis, Luke Loewe and E.J. Stephens.