The Gophers lost 73-70 at Virginia on Saturday in the opening game of the Cavalier Classic for two main reasons:

They couldn't take care of the ball, and they struggled on the defensive boards.

Down nine in the fourth quarter in Charlottesville, Va., Mara Braun — who scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the final 10 minutes — scored five points as the Gophers pulled to within 71-70 on Katie Borowicz's three-pointer with 51 seconds left.

The Gophers got a stop. But, out of a timeout, a Borowicz turnover — Minnesota's 22nd of the game — ended the comeback.

Minnesota (3-2) led by 10 late in the first quarter. Virginia responded with a turnover-fueled 20-0 run to take a 10-point lead late in the second.

The Cavaliers (7-0) never trailed again.

Virginia turned 22 Minnesota turnovers into a 20-9 edge on points off turnovers and used 15 offensive rebounds for a 17-9 edge in second chance points.

In a game in which both teams struggled to make shots, that was the difference.

Down seven early in the fourth quarter, the Gophers, led by Braun's six points, rallied to within 61-59 with 5:07 left on Rose Micheaux's layup.

Braun had 10 rebounds to go with those 24 points. Amaya Battle had seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Micheaux scored 13.

Virginia got 22 points from Camryn Taylor and 17 from Sam Brunelle.

