The official start of the college basketball season is still to be determined during the pandemic.

And even when that date is announced likely later this month nothing can be for certain if teams will actually play. Richard Pitino is "pretty confident" something will happen.

“My guess is logically it makes sense for basketball because we have [fewer] people," Pitino said last week. "And when the students go off campus there seems to be some sense we can proceed and play.”

Crystal ball predictions aside, though, more detailed ideas on where teams could play in basketball bubbles are coming together. And some recently reported plans being formed have links to the Gophers.

CBSSports.com’s article Tuesday revealed that Mohegan Sun Arena is a possible site to host 16 teams for 32 games from Dec. 9-20, according to confidential documents.

The Gophers were one of the teams to receive those detailed plans from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off organizers, sources told the Star Tribune.

That isn’t surprising considering Pitino’s team is already scheduled to participate in the 2020 Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT (Nov. 21 vs. Central Florida, and Nov. 22 vs. the winner of Marquette and Rhode Island).

In an emailed response to the Star Tribune, a HOF Tip-Off spokesman said Wednesday they had no comment while "we're waiting for the NCAA and the conferences to make decisions later this month.”

The Mohegan Sun told the Star Tribune in mid-August it submitted to each school in their tournaments this year a COVID-19 operational plan for review if their “events were able to go on per conference and university regulations, inclusive of testing protocol.”

“The Hall of Fame is mindful of all the possibilities that exist with the upcoming college basketball season,” a spokesman wrote in August. “We are confident in our venue and the measures that have been taken to produce a safe environment and have contingency plans in mind should adjustments be needed. We are also mindful that the decision could ultimately be out of our control. We are planning for our Tournament, but have not and will not put tickets on-sale until a later date [if at all]. Mohegan Sun is currently the bubble location for Viacom's Showtime Boxing and Bellator properties.”

As recently as a few weeks ago, the Gophers were reviewing contingency date options for December if the beginning of the college hoops season shifts to after Thanksgiving or later, including the HOF Tip-Off. They haven’t committed to playing any nonconference games yet if dates are different than the signed contracts.

On Tuesday, the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. was reported (also CBSSports.com) to be another preferred bubble destination. Again, not shockingly, the Gophers have also talked to Pentagon folks about those plans, per sources. Not only would it be the closest currently proposed bubble (less than four-hour drive away from Minneapolis). But Minnesota also played in Sioux Falls three times under Pitino, including vs. Oklahoma last year.

Bubbles like the NBA and NHL working wonders makes college coaches highly optimistic about playing this year.

Still, everyone is waiting for more guidance from the NCAA soon on what right now would be the safest and most logical way to proceed with a start date for the 2020-21 season. That’s when bubble scenarios for the Gophers and other programs will start to make even more sense.