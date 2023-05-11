St. Thomas and the Gophers will play a men's and women's hockey doubleheader on Oct. 13 at Xcel Energy Center, the St. Thomas athletic department announced Thursday.

The Tommies, who are entering their third season as a Division I program, will be the host of the doubleheader. The Tommies and Gophers women will play at 4 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first official men's hockey meeting between the Tommies and the Gophers. The St. Thomas and Minnesota women's teams have played 12 times over the past two seasons as part of WCHA play.

"We are excited to play the Gophers, one of the best programs in all of college hockey,'' St. Thomas men's coach Rico Blasi said in a statement. "It's also a great opportunity to play in one of the best hockey venues in the country."

Added Tommies women's coach Joel Johnson: "The opportunity to have this matchup in downtown St. Paul, in the 'State of Hockey,' against a storied program like the University of Minnesota is something we know will grow the game and generate a great atmosphere.''

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 with details to be announced on Xcelenergycenter.com and Tommiesports.com. Season ticket-holders for St. Thomas and the Gophers will have access to a priority presale on Aug. 14. One ticket will provide access to both games.