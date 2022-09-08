Cole Eiserman, a 6-foot forward who had 56 goals and 86 points for Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault last season, announced on Twitter he has committed to the Gophers for the 2024-25 season.

The Newburyport, Mass., native will play for the U17 National Team Development Program this season. He is the top-ranked U.S. recruit among players born in 2006 by the PuckPreps website.