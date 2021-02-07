Throughout the first 2½ months of the season, the Gophers men's hockey team did an outstanding job of avoiding penalties, with its 5.6 penalty minutes per game being the least in the nation and being one of the reasons Minnesota sat atop the Big Ten standings.

"The best thing we can do is stay out of the penalty box,'' Gophers coach Bob Motzko said in the lead-up to this weekend's series against Wisconsin, mindful of a Badgers power play that ranked among college hockey's best.

Saturday night, that warning came true. A pair of first-period power-play goals staked Wisconsin to a two-goal lead, and the 11th-ranked Badgers went on to hammer the No. 2 Gophers 8-1 and sweep the Border Battle series at 3M Arena at Mariucci. In the process, Wisconsin (13-7, 11-5-1 Big Ten) grabbed the Big Ten lead from Minnesota (15-5, 11-5). The Badgers have 34 points to the Gophers' 33.

The loss was the Gophers' third in four meetings against Wisconsin and showed how their offense has struggled in matchups against the other teams in the top four of the Big Ten – the Badgers, Michigan and Notre Dame. Minnesota is 3-5 against that trio and average 2.25 goals in those eight games. Against the rest of the Big Ten (Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State) and nonconference opponent Arizona State, the Gophers are 12-0 and average 5.0 goals per game.

Former Burnsville standout Roman Achan scored two goals, and Ty Emberson had two goals and an assist for the Badgers, who have won three straight and six of seven. Wisconsin also got more production from its two first-round draft picks. Dylan Holloway had a goal and three assists, and national goals and points leader Cole Caufield had his 17th goal and 15th and 16th assists. Goalie Cameron Rowe made 27 saves.

Ben Meyers scored for the Gophers, who have lost their past four Big Ten home games. LaFontaine gave up four goals on 15 shots and Moe two goals on seven shots. Justen Close played the third period, giving up two goals on four shots.

Two minutes after the puck dropped, Gophers center Jaxon Nelson got a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding Tarek Baker. Wisconsin's Dominick Mersch was called for cross-checking on the play. The teams played four-on-four for two minutes with no scoring. On the three-minute major, the Badgers took a 1-0 lead when Ahcan tipped Caufield's shot past LaFontaine at 5:01.

Wisconsin's power play, ranked second nationally at 29.3% (17-for-58) entering the game, struck again for a 2-0 lead at 8:15. With Ben Brinkman off for cross-checking, Caufield hit Holloway with a cross-ice pass, and Holloway found the open net.

Minnesota got back into the game, briefly, at 14:58, when Meyers buried a pass from Bryce Brodzinski to complete a two-on-one rush that cut the Wisconsin lead to 2-1. Gophers forward Jonny Sorenson started the rush by clearing the puck from the Minnesota zone while taking a big hit.

Wisconsin quicky restored the two-goal lead, 3-1, when Emberson kicked a loose puck to his stick and rifled a shot past LaFontaine at 15:55.

A bad first period for the Gophers gave way to a worse second.

Forty-two seconds into the period, Badgers center Ty Pelton-Byce batted a puck about a foot off the ice past LaFontaine for a 4-1 lead. That prompted Motzko to pull LaFontaine in favor of Moe. Only 32 seconds later, Ahcan made it 5-1 when his sharp-angle shot found a seam that Moe left open against the post. Wisconsin's Jack Gorniak boosted the lead to 6-1 at 17:11 of the second.

Emberson and Caufield scored in the third period, putting an exclamation point on the blowout and on a series in which Wisconsin outscored the Gophers 12-2.

The Star Tribune reporter did not attend this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.