Early U schedule
Thursday, Nov. 19: vs. Penn State
Friday, Nov. 20: vs. Penn State
Monday, Nov. 23: vs. Ohio State
Tuesday, Nov. 24: vs. Ohio State
Thursday, Dec. 3: at Michigan State
Friday, Dec. 4: at Michigan State
Tuesday, Dec. 8: at Michigan
Wednesday, Dec. 9: at Michigan
Note: Game times and TV information
will be announced at a later date.
