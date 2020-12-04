Jack LaFontaine stopped 24 shots and the power play clicked for two goals Thursday night as the No. 5 Gophers began a four-game road trip with a 3-1 victory over Michigan State in Big Ten hockey.

Ben Meyers gave No. 5 Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 7 minutes, 21 seconds of the opening period with the team's first goal with a man advantage. Then, 1:36, Sampo Ranta made it 2-0 with an even-strength goal.

In the second period, Scott Reedy scored the third goal at 4:09 on a power play. Junior defenseman Robbie Stucker had two assists.

Special teams proved to be the difference in this game. Minnesota was 2-for-7 on the power play, Michigan State 0-for-4. The Gophers came into this series 3-for-12 on the power play and a perfect 0-for-9 in killing penalties.

The Gophers are now 5-0 and have a conference-leading 15 points. The Spartans are 2-2-1 overall, 1-2-0-1 in Big Ten play for two points, which puts them last.

LaFontaine had a shutout until Cole Krygier scored with 3:42 left for the home team. Michigan State's Drew DeRitter stopped 31 shots.

Sometime earlier in the day, LaFontaine was named the national men's goaltender of the month for November by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

LaFontaine, a senior from Mississauga, Ontario, was 4-0 last month, capped by his first career shutout, 2-0 over Ohio State on Nov. 24.

He has stopped 98 of 102 shots for a .961 save percentage and has a 1.00 goals-against average. His wins, GAA and save percentage led the nation among goalies with more than one appearance this season.

And after this victory those last two impressive numbers — his save percentage and goals-against average — barely changed or stayed the same.