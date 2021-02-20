The regular-season stretch run for the Gophers men's hockey team was reduced from six to four games with the cancellation of next week's series at Penn State, a development that put added importance to this weekend's home set against Michigan State.

Behind a goal and an assist each from Jackson LaCombe, Brannon McManus and Sampo Ranta, the fourth-ranked Gophers took care of business with a 4-2 victory over the Spartans on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Jack LaFontaine's shutout streak ended at two games, but the senior goalie made 19 saves for his nation's-best 16th victory. Ben Meyers also scored for Minnesota (18-5, 14-5 Big Ten), which leads the conference with a .737 winning percentage.

Tommy Apap scored a shorthanded goal and Josh Nodler also scored for Michigan State (7-12-2, 5-11-1). Goalie Drew DeRidder made 35 saves as the Gophers outshot MSU 39-21.

Michigan State got the game's first power play on a shaky call of elbowing by Gophers defenseman Matt Staudacher at 9:32. Spartans coach Danton Cole challenged the play, hoping for a five-minute major, but the call stood, Michigan State lost its timeout and the Gophers killed the penalty.

The Gophers struck first at 16:40 of the first when Meyers collected a pass at the left circle, waited for a shooting angle and fired the puck past DeRidder for his 10th goal of the season.

LaCombe stretched the lead to 2-0 with 48 seconds left in the first when took a pass from McManus and hammered a slapshot from the right circle past DeRidder.

The Gophers went on the power play at 1:51 of the second when Spartans winger Brody Stevens was called for tripping. Michigan State killed the penalty as DeRidder made four saves. Just after the penalty expired, Blake McLaughlin was sprung on a breakaway but shot wide.

Michigan State got a power play at 5:46 of the second when Meyers tapped Nodler's stick just enough to get the referee's attention while stealing the puck. The Gophers killed the penalty, allowing no shots on goal.

Brannon McManus increased the Gophers lead to 3-0 at 12:45. Sprung on a rush by Sampo Ranta, McManus cut across the front of the crease and partially whiffed on the shot. But the puck fooled DeRidder like a changeup and slowly trickled in for a goal.

Michigan State cut the lead to 3-1 at 14:42 when Tommy Apap pounced on a Robbie Stucker turnover at the blue line and beat LaFontaine on a shorthanded breakaway. That ended LaFontaine's shutout streak of 153 minutes, 59 seconds.

The Spartans got a power play at 16:46 of the second when Ranta was called for tripping, but the Gophers killed the penalty.

Minnesota stretched the lead to 4-1 at 6:32 of the third when McManus stole the puck at the Gophers blue line and started a two-on-none breakaway with Ranta. McManus waited for DeRidder to commit, the passed to Ranta, who slammed it home for his 15th goal of the season.

Nodler cut the Gophers lead to 4-2 at 9:53 of the third. The Gophers had to weather a Spartans power play with 2:44 left in the third, with LaFontaine making a huge lunging save on Mitchell Lewandowski with 1:10 to go.