Gophers men’s hockey gets Erik Pahlsson back for next series vs. Mercyhurst

Gophers update: The third-ranked Gophers will get freshman forward Erik Pahlsson back from injury, but they remain without World Junior championship participants Oliver Moore and Brodie Ziemer. Minnesota is coming off a three-week holiday break. Pahlsson has been out since mid-November while Moore and Ziemer will remain with Team USA through the weekend after their team advanced to the tournament’s final four with Thursday’s thumping of Switzerland.