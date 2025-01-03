Gophers men’s hockey gets Erik Pahlsson back for next series vs. Mercyhurst
Gophers forwards Oliver Moore and Brodie Ziemer remain with Team USA at the World Junior championships.
7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci
TV: Fox9 and streamed on B1G+
Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM
Gophers update: The third-ranked Gophers will get freshman forward Erik Pahlsson back from injury, but they remain without World Junior championship participants Oliver Moore and Brodie Ziemer. Minnesota is coming off a three-week holiday break. Pahlsson has been out since mid-November while Moore and Ziemer will remain with Team USA through the weekend after their team advanced to the tournament’s final four with Thursday’s thumping of Switzerland.
Mercyhurst update: The Lakers (2-15-3) rank 64th out of 64 Division I teams in the PairWise rankings used to determine the NCAA tournament field. “This is a very important series for us,” Gophers senior captain Aaron Huglen said. “We’re going to handle it like any other team. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
