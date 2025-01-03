Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey gets Erik Pahlsson back for next series vs. Mercyhurst

Gophers forwards Oliver Moore and Brodie Ziemer remain with Team USA at the World Junior championships.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 3, 2025 at 12:42AM
Gophers forward Oliver Moore (11) goes after a rebound while being defended by Michigan State defenseman Matt Basgall (9) and goaltender Trey Augustine on Dec. 13. Moore and teammate Brodie Ziemer will miss this weekend's series with Mercyhurst while playing in the World Junior tournament. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers vs. Mercyhurst

7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci

TV: Fox9 and streamed on B1G+

Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

Gophers update: The third-ranked Gophers will get freshman forward Erik Pahlsson back from injury, but they remain without World Junior championship participants Oliver Moore and Brodie Ziemer. Minnesota is coming off a three-week holiday break. Pahlsson has been out since mid-November while Moore and Ziemer will remain with Team USA through the weekend after their team advanced to the tournament’s final four with Thursday’s thumping of Switzerland.

Mercyhurst update: The Lakers (2-15-3) rank 64th out of 64 Division I teams in the PairWise rankings used to determine the NCAA tournament field. “This is a very important series for us,” Gophers senior captain Aaron Huglen said. “We’re going to handle it like any other team. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey gets Pahlsson back for Mercyhurst series

card image

Gophers forwards Oliver Moore and Brodie Ziemer remain with Team USA at the World Junior championships.

Gophers

Can Gophers stretch their bowl win streak to eight, or will Hokies pull the upset?

card image

Gophers

Brosmer can cement his Gophers legacy in bowl game vs. Virginia Tech

card image