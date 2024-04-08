This year's NCAA men's Frozen Four marks the fourth time it will be played at Xcel Energy Center and the seventh time it will be played in St. Paul. A look at the previous events in the capitol city:

1989, St. Paul Civic Center

Harvard 4, Gophers 3, OT

Comment: Harvard beats Michigan State 6-3 in the Thursday semifinal, and the Gophers top Maine 7-4 in Friday's semi, setting up an East vs. West championship game. Minnesota, seeking its first national title since 1979, takes a 1-0 lead on a first-period goal by Jon Anderson before the Crimson responds with goals in the second period by Ted Donato and Hobey Baker Award winner Lane McDonald. Jason Miller's power-play goal for the Gophers in the second ties it 2-2. Donato scores his second of the game to put Harvard up 3-2 at 12:53 of the third, but Peter Hankinson ties it at 16:34 on a power play. In overtime, Gophers defenseman Randy Skarda hit the post early in overtime before Harvard's Ed Krayer won it 4-3 when his backhander beat goalie Robb Stauber at 4:15 of OT.

1991, St. Paul Civic Center

Northern Michigan 8, Boston University 7, 3OT

Comment: After Northern Michigan beat Maine 5-3 and Boston U. topped Clarkson 7-3 in the semifinals, the Wildcats and Terriers hooked up in a marathon game. Boston U. bolted to a 3-0 first-period lead before Northern Michigan scored the next six goals for a 6-3 lead early in the third period. The NMU lead grew to 7-4 before the Terriers stormed back with goals by Tony Amonte, Shawn McEachern and David Sacco, the last with 39 seconds left. The Wildcats' Darryl Plandowski ended it 1:57 into the third overtime.

1994, St. Paul Civic Center

Lake Superior State 9, Boston University 1

Comment: The Terriers beat the Gophers 4-1 in the semifinals, and the Lakers topped Harvard 3-2 in overtime to set up the title game. It was a mismatch as Lake Superior State scored five second-period goals to bury the Terriers. Rob Valicevic and Sean Tallaire both scored two goals for Lake State.

2002, Xcel Energy Center

Gophers 4, Maine 3, OT

Comment: After Maine topped New Hampshire 7-2 and the Gophers edged Michigan 3-2 in the semifinals, Minnesota and Maine met for national supremacy. Before a raucous pro-Gophers crowd, Minnesota took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 on goals by Keith Ballard and Johnny Pohl, only to see the Black Bears tie it early in the third and go ahead 3-2 on Robert Liscak's goal with 4:33 left in the period. With time winding down, Gophers coach Don Lucia pulled goalie Adam Hauser for an extra attacker, and Matt Koalska responded by tying the score with 53 seconds left. In overtime, the Gophers went on the power play on Michael Schutte's tripping penalty. Grant Potulny knocked home rebound of a Jordan Leopold shot 16:58 into OT, sending the crowd into bedlam.

2011, Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Duluth 3, Michigan 2, OT

Comment: After UMD edged Notre Dame 4-3 and Michigan stunned North Dakota 2-0 in the semifinals, the Bulldogs and Wolverines played a thrilling final. Michigan scored in the first before Minnesota Duluth answered with goals by Travis Oleksuk and Max Tardy for a 2-1 lead in the second. The Wolverines' Jeff Rohrkemper tied it later in the second, and neither team scored in the third. Only 3:22 into overtime, Kyle Schmidt secured the Bulldogs' first national title and slid down the ice, making a snow angel as teammates mobbed him.

2018, Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Duluth 2, Notre Dame 1

Comment: UMD, the last at-large team to make tournament, topped Ohio State 2-1 in the semifinals, while Notre Dame edged Michigan 4-3. In the final, the Bulldogs rode the hot goaltending of Hunter Shepard, who gave up only five goals in four NCAA games, in a 2-1 win over the Fighting Irish. Karson Kuhlman and Jared Thomas scored first-period goals, and the Bulldogs defense clamped down.