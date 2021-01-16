Blake McLaughlin had never heard of a Gophers-Notre Dame rivalry growing up in Minnesota.

But he and the rest of this era of Gophers players might be changing that, with Friday's 3-2 lossThe latest installment in the budding competition.

"Since we've been playing here, I think especially losing to them in the playoffs my freshman year, kind of sparked a little fire in between us," the junior forward said ahead of the game. "We got them back last year, but I don't think that'll stop."

In front of just a few family and friends at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the Gophers fell to 11-2-0 (9-2 in the Big Ten conference) while the Fighting Irish improved to 6-6-1 (4-4-1 Big Ten).

Notre Dame was the last team the Gophers played in their cut-short 2019-20 season, taking the Irish out of the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals after three one-goal games. As McLaughlin said, it was payback for Notre Dame delivering an overtime loss in the previous year's semifinals.

Low-scoring, one-goal margins have been the standard of this new rivalry, and Friday night followed suit.

The first goal didn't come until nearly 17 minutes into the first period, thanks to some individual skill from defenseman Jackson LaCombe. The offensive-minded defender did his trademark skate around the zone with the puck magnetized to his stick before slapping it past Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel.

The Gophers expected it would take some time to break down Notre Dame, known for an oppressing defense. The team was also without forward Scott Reedy (injury) and defenseman Matt Staudacher (undisclosed).

"They're really structured, and they like to sit back and kind of pounce on our turnovers, and they kind of sit back and let the game come to them," McLaughlin said earlier this week, adding that means a more strategic game. "… You've got to be really smart on when to try to take a chance and when not to because they've got guys that can make you pay."

Notre Dame's first score didn't come off a transition play. Forward Alex Steeves instead stepped in for a lightning fast goal off a faceoff, beating Gophers goaltender Jack LaFontaine shortly before the period break.

Gophers forward Sampo Ranta, though, couldn't let that goal stand, and came out about two minutes into the second period to score his own off-the-faceoff goal. But about five minutes later, forward Landon Slaggert leveled the score on the power play for Notre Dame to put the teams into another deadlock.

That continued for much of the second and third period, until the other Notre Dame Slaggert scored. Graham Slaggert, with the assist from his brother, made it 3-2 with about four minutes to play.

The Gophers were perfect before last weekend's trip to Wisconsin, when the team also lost the first game of the series. Coach Bob Motzko had predicted his team would stumble at some point, but how it recovered from that would be a valuable lesson before this year's postseason. And the Gophers did come back to win the next game and split the series, a chance they have again 5 p.m. Saturday.

"They stood to the challenge and battled in that game and got rewarded with a win," Motzko said earlier this week. " … I loved our response. I loved how they took hold. And that was our athletes, our leadership, took charge."