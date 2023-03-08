The Big Ten announced the finalists for five men's hockey individual awards, and the Gophers, who won the regular-season championship by a record 19 points, are represented in every category.

Sophomore forward Matthew Knies is a finalist for Big Ten player of the year, junior defenseman Brock Faber is up for defensive player of the year, senior Justen Close is a finalist for goaltender of the year, forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud are up for freshman of the year, and Bob Motzko is a finalist for coach of the year.

Knies (21 goals, 18 assists, 39 points) ranks sixth nationally in goals and leads the nation with seven game-winning goals. The Phoenix native and Hobey Baker Award top-10 finalist is on a hot streak, amassing 15 points and a plus-13 rating over the past 10 games. Other player of the year finalists are Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes (9-31-40) and Notre Dame goalie and Medina native Ryan Bischel (16-16-4, 2.39 goals-against average, .931 save percentage)

Faber, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is a finalist for the third consecutive season. He has four goals and 18 assists this season for a career-high 22 points. A Hobey Baker top-10 finalist, the Maple Grove native is considered one of the nation's best defensive defensemen. The other finalists for the Big Ten defensive honor are Hughes and Ohio State's Mason Lohrei (3-25-28).

Close, a senior Kindersley, Saskatchewan, is 22-8-1 with a 1.99 GAA, .928 save percentage and six shutouts. The other finalists are Bischel and Ohio State's Jakub Dobes (20-14-3, 2.25, .920).

Cooley (16-32-48) ranks second nationally in assists and third in points. The Pittsburgh native is on an 11-game point streak, the longest active run in the country. Snuggerud (20-27-47) is tied for second nationally in goals, and the Chaska native has a Big Ten-leading 16 multipoint games this season. The other freshman finalist is Michigan forward Adam Fantilli (25-31-56).

Motzko guided the Gophers to a 19-4-1 Big Ten record, and the Gophers were the first team to win the conference title by double-digit points. Minnesota is No. 1 in the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls and the PairWise computer ratings. The other finalists are Michigan State's Adam Nightingale and Ohio State's Steve Rohlik.

The award winners and All-Big Ten teams, as selected by the conference's coaches and a media panel, will be announced Tuesday