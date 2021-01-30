Bob Motzko believes his Gophers men's hockey team has another offensive gear that it hasn't shown until recently. Key to that has been the play of junior linemates Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin.

"We're starting to see Walker and McLaughlin be Walker and McLaughlin,'' Motzko said this week.

That was on display Friday night in Columbus, Ohio, when Walker and McLaughlin each had a goal and two assists in the Gophers' 5-1 victory over Ohio State. The duo has combined for nine goals and nine assists over the past three games.

The fourth-ranked Gophers (14-3, 10-3 Big Ten) also got a goal and an assist each from Sampo Ranta and Ben Meyers, and a short-handed marker from Jackson LaCombe. That made for a relatively quiet night for goalie Jack LaFontaine, who made 17 saves but saw his bid for a fourth shutout end on a Buckeyes power-play goal with 4:19 left in the third period.

Ohio State (5-11-1, 5-10) came out trying to set a physical tone. Buckeyes defenseman Ryan O'Connell hammered Gophers winger Brannon McManus up high with a hit three minutes into the game, prompting someone to yell, "It's not Arizona State this weekend,'' a reference to Minnesota's series sweep of a short-handed Sun Devils squad by a combined 20-2 last week.

The Buckeyes got the game's first power play at 5:54 of the first when Jaxon Nelson was whistled for interference, but the Gophers came away with the first goal, short-handed. Walker led a rush with McLaughlin, and Buckeyes goalie Tommy Nappier made the save on McLaughlin's shot but gave up a juicy rebound. LaCombe promptly deposited it into an open cage at 6:32.

Ranta made it 2-0 for the Gophers at 11:29 with his speed and skills on display. The Finn took a pass from Meyers at the Minnesota blue line, rushed down the ice, blew by Buckeyes defenseman Evan McIntyre, froze Nappier with a move across the crease and tucked the puck in the net. The goal was Ranta's team-leading 11th of the season.

Minnesota, which outshot Ohio State 33-18, stretched the lead to 3-0 at 7:32 of the second on a goal by Walker. McLaughlin stole the puck in the Buckeyes zone and fed Walker, who sniped a wrist shot over Nappier's glove.

Only 1:17 into the third, McLaughlin made it 4-0 by backhanding a rebound of a Scott Reedy shot past Nappier. Walker got the second assist. Meyers boosted the lead to 5-0 at 8:27 with a rebound goal, ending Nappier's night.

• The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.