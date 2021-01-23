The score wasn't 10-donut and the home team's play wasn't always as dominant as the night before, but the result was the same – 10 goals and a Gophers men's hockey blowout victory over Arizona State.

Second-period goals by Blake McLaughlin, Sampo Ranta and Carl Fish provided some separation, and the fourth-ranked Gophers blew the game open with six third-period markers in a 10-2 rout of the Sun Devils on Friday evening at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

McLaughlin and Jack Perbix each scored two goals, Brannon McManus added his fourth goal of the weekend, and backup goalie Jared Moe made 19 saves for the Gophers (13-3), who swept the four nonconference meetings against the Sun Devils. Eight players scored goals for the Gophers, who outshot the Sun Devils 47-21

Arizona State (5-13-2) finished its eight-game, 23-day road trip with a 1-7 record.

Friday's game started just as Thursday's 10-0 shellacking ended – with the Gophers scoring quickly.

Fifty-six seconds into the game, Minnesota had a 1-0 lead as Ben Meyers fed a cross-ice pass to Brannon McManus, who found a gaping cage and beat Sun Devils goalie Evan DeBrouwer. It was the fourth goal of the series for McManus.

Here we go again for the Sun Devils, right? Not exactly.

Arizona State didn't let the one goal turn into a Gophers avalanche in the first period, limiting Minnesota to eight shots on goal in the game's first 10 minutes. DeBrouwer denied Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson from the slot on a rush at 9:56 of the first and stopped Meyers with a flashy glove save at 11:32.

Playing with much more energy, the Sun Devils tied it 1-1 at 7:11 when Johnny Walker's stretch pass sprung Chris Brando, whose bar-down shot beat Gophers goalie Jared Moe on the glove side. The Gophers were outshooting Arizona State 14-4 in the first before the Sun Devils had five of the final eight shots of the period.

The game turned in the second period.

The Gophers took a 2-1 lead at 4:12 of the second on a hard-working play by McLaughlin. The winger gathered the puck in the corner, maneuvered across the front with Sun Devils defenseman Tanner Hickey draped all over him and lifted a backhander past DeBrouwer for his third goal and fifth point of the series.

At 9:18 of the second, Arizona State got the game's first power play when Gophers defenseman Brock Faber was called for interference. The Gophers killed the penalty as Moe made three saves and Sammy Walker played keep-away with the puck in the ASU zone for a good 30 seconds.

Minnesota boosted the lead to 3-1 at 13:50 of the second when Sampo Ranta scored his 10th goal of the season after taking a backhand pass from Meyers. Fish, a freshman defenseman, scored his first career goal, whistling a shot from the point past DeBrouwer for a 4-1 lead at 14:17 and drawing cheers from Minnesota's bench.

The Sun Devils had an opportunity to trim the lead when Benji Eckerle went on a short-handed breakaway, but Moe robbed him with a glove save at 18:07 of the second.

The Gophers blew the game open with three-goal in a span early in the third period and kept pouring it on late.

Sammy Walker hustled to bat the puck out of the Gophers zone, led a two-on-none rush and fed McLaughlin for his second goal of the game. Jack Perbix followed, and Meyers made it 7-2. Perbix potted his second goal at 8:45. Scott Reedy and Brodzinski followed to set the final score.

Notes

* After a scoring change overnight, Reedy was awarded a fifth assist in the Gophers' 10-0 win over Arizona State. That ties the school single-game record, accomplished 11 other times.

* Times and TV are set for the Gophers' series at Ohio State next week. Friday's game will start at 5 p.m. (Central) and Saturday's at 4 p.m. Both will air on BTN.