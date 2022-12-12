More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Scoring struggles continue, Gophers drop fifth straight
The last five-game losing streak before January for the Gophers happened during the 9-22 season in 2006-07, which was the end of the Dan Monson era.
Vikings
Losing scenario: Defense gives up 400-plus yards again without any sacks, takeaways
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said his team's pass rush needs to improve and defense also has to limit explosive plays.
Vikings
Souhan: O'Connell's decisions cost Vikings dearly in loss to Lions
Above all Sunday, what Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell may regret the most is hiring Ed Donatell as his defensive coordinator.
Vikings
Jefferson sets Vikings record for receiving yards in a game vs. Lions
Justin Jefferson's 223-yard game — the first 200-yard performance of his young career — brought him to 1,500 yards for the season, nearing Randy Moss' single-season team record of 1,632.
Vikings
Lions overshadow Jefferson's record, gashing Vikings for 34-23 win
Justin Jefferson had 223 receiving yards. Kirk Cousins passed for 425 yards. But the Vikings defense gave up more than 400 yards for the fifth game in a row, so NFC North title will have to wait.