The Gophers women's gymnastics team is done for the season, but some individual championships might still be in its future.

Minnesota senior Ona Loper and freshman Mya Hooten have a shot at national championships in vault and floor, respectively, even after the No. 8 Gophers scored a 197.1875 and finished fourth in the first of two semifinals at the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Friday at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

No. 4 Michigan (197.8625) and No. 1 Florida (197.4375) advance to the national championship Saturday. Cal finished third with a 197.3625

Oklahoma, LSU, Utah and Alabama will compete in the evening session at 5 p.m. The top four teams will advance, and one they finish competing, champions will be crowned in each individual event Friday night.

Loper started the Gophers off strong in the first rotation of the day with a 9.9625 on the vault. That result held up as the best for the afternoon session, and if no one scores higher in the evening, Loper will win a national championship.

Hooten turned in a 9.95 on the floor to tie her with Michigan's Sierra Brooks for first overall.

If the results hold through the evening, Loper and Hooten will be the first Gophers to win individual national championships in women's gymnastics since Marie Roethlisberger in 1990.

Senior Lexy Ramler, who came into the day tied for first in the country on balance beam, had a strong performance on the beam with a 9.925, but that won't win her a national championship in that event because Brooks tallied a near perfect 9.950. Brooks is in the lead for the all-around.

Gopher Mary Korlin-Downs tied Ramler with a 9.925.

Ramler also entered the day tied second in the all-around, but at the end of the first session, her score of 39.5625 tied her for fourth among afternoon session teams.

Before competition, Cal experienced a bit of a COVID-19 scare early Friday when the team was pulled from the floor during warmups. The Golden Bears, however, returned and did not miss any competition.

A Cal spokesperson told the Star Tribune that the team was pulled during warmups because of a COVID-related concern, but "it has been resolved and all of our student-athletes have been cleared to compete."