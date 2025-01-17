Gophers gymnastics team welcomes new $15.5 million training facility like ‘Christmas morning’

Construction on the new facility was completed earlier this month, finishing a process that broke ground last March. Paid for mainly by athletic department revenue, the Gymnastics Performance Center is a step up from the program’s former home in Peik Gymnasium, which Hansen said “lacked a lot.” Foam pits and more extensive equipment are a couple of the upgrades from their old gym, along with areas for gymnasts to recover and study. Gophers meets will continue to be held at Maturi Pavilion.