The No. 5 Gophers women's gymnastics team defeated Nebraska 197.400 to 196.150 at Maturi Pavilion in its last home meet. Minnesota (6-2, 5-2 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to five, getting a perfect 10 in floor exercise — the first in that event in program history — by Mya Hooten, a freshman from Woodbury who went to Chanhassen High School.

"A perfect 10 for Mya has always been a goal," Gophers coach Jenny Hansen said. "We always say if we fix these little things, a 10 will be possible."

Lexy Ramler of the Gophers won the all-around, beating teammate Ona Loper, the only other competitor, 39.725 (tying the second best in program history) to 39.525, and winning two events, bars and beam, both with 9.975 scores.