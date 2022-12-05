For the second time this season, Gophers guard Mara Braun has been named the Big Ten Conference's freshman of the week.

In two games — a home loss to Wake Forest and a come-from-behind home win over Penn State in the Big Ten opener — Braun scored 57 points. She averaged 26.5 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent in those two games.

Saturday in Minnesota's double-overtime victory over Penn State, Braun went 11-for-11 on free throws, including three with 13 seconds left in regulation that tied the game. Braun then scored seven of the Gophers' 22 overtime points, including a three-point play with 46 seconds left in the second OT that put the Gophers up 97-92 in the eventual 98-96 victory. She finished the game with 26 points.

Against Wake Forest, Braun scored 13 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Gophers players have been a part of three of four freshman of the week awards in this young season. Braun has won it twice and Mallory Heyer — who had an 18-point, 11-rebound game vs. Penn State — has shared the award.