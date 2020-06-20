Grace Curran, who will be a sophomore on the 2020-21 Gophers golf team, got a birdie on the 19th hole to defeat Kathryn VanArragon 1 up for the title in the MGA Women's Amateur Match Play Championship on Friday at The Wilds in Prior Lake.

Curran, of New Lenox, Ill., missed the fairway left on her tee shot on the extra hole, but her approach shot cleared multiple trees and the ball landed within 6 feet of the hole.

"I had a pretty good lie and was trying to hit the green or come up in front," Curran said, referring to her approach shot.

VanArragon, 15, who will be a sophomore at Blaine High School this fall, took her first lead of the match on the 11th hole. Curran tied the match with a birdie on the 17th.

Running Aces to open

Running Aces will begin its 50-day harness racing season Saturday with an 11-race card starting at 1 p.m.

The Columbus track will race Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with first post at 1 p.m. each day. The season runs through Oct. 4. A limited number of spectators will be allowed on the outdoor track apron; reservations can be made at runaces.com. Admission is free.

Many of the track's regular drivers and trainers are returning, including Nick Roland, the track's all-time leading driver, and 2019 driving champ Dean Magee. Bunkerhill Phil, who won 10 races last season as a 2-year-old, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in Saturday's featured race, a $6,000 open pace for 3-year-olds.

Rachel Blount