Introduction: Host Michael Rand found himself intrigued by the Gophers men's basketball game on Thursday for the first time in a while. Not only did Ben Johnson's team end up prevailing in a 70-67 upset of Ohio State, but the broadcast "All Access" style on FS1 brought viewers very close to the action. Rand also touched on the Wild's big win over the Islanders.

10:00: Rand is joined by Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune and then Ed Valentine of Big Blue View — a New York Giants SB Nation site — to hit on all angles of Sunday's playoff game.

35:00: Robot umps reportedly are coming to Class AAA baseball.

