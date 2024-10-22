Gophers get used to new guys once again, as Garcia leads the way with low external expectations

The Gophers open the season on Nov. 6 against Oral Roberts and have a favorable schedule for gaining confidence and collecting wins. Their only two nonconference games away from home are a tournament in Kissimmee, Florida, on Nov. 28-29, and the only power conference foe they'll face is in that tournament against either Florida or Wake Forest. The first two Big Ten games, against Michigan State on Dec. 4 and at Indiana on Dec. 9, will give the Gophers a gauge of their progress.