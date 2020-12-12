The Gophers were inconsistent Saturday. But so was their opponent.

In the team's first game back after a two-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Gophers managed to beat Nebraska 24-17 on Saturday in Lincoln, improving to 3-3.

A shorthanded Gophers team with 23 players recently testing positive for COVID-19 and entering the Big Ten's 21-day sit-out policy used several new starters and rotated in many depth players to deal with the absences. Plus, this was the first game without star receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out again during the outbreak.

The Gophers scored first on a 26-yard run from Big Ten-leading rusher Mohamed Ibrahim. But after a snowy night in Nebraska, Ibrahim slipped while running into the end zone and ended up sliding feet-first into a barricade. He appeared to play through a left shoulder injury for the rest of the game.

As the first quarter ticked down, a new Gophers kicker, Anders Gelecinskyj, nailed a 31-yard field goal.

Nebraska took the lead with two second-quarter plays, an 8-yard Adrian Martinez pass to Austin Allen and a 7-yard run from Martinez. But the Gophers reclaimed the lead again from its own tight-end play with Tanner Morgan's 4-yard toss to Brevyn Spann-Ford. That score came after a key targeting call with Nebraska's best defensive player, Cam Taylor-Britt, exiting the game for a high hit on Morgan.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Gophers extended their lead on a fourth-down 1-yard rush from Ibrahim. Nebraska managed a 30-yard field goal from Connor Culp with about five minutes left in the game to bring the score within one possession.

The Gophers showed various weak spots, though. Morgan and the receivers struggled, with the quarterback going 17-of-30 for 181 yards. Nebraska made seven pass breakups, including several batted down right at the line of scrimmage. Several receivers also made key drops, including Daniel Jackson on what could have been a big downfield gain.

The defense started fairly strong, including a Tyler Nubin interception setting up a scoring drive. Boye Mafe, back after missing the Purdue game Nov. 20, also amassed some impact plays, including a strip sack. The defense allowed 308 offensive yards, including 197 on the ground for Nebraska.

Special teams was also off and on, with the return units coughing up the ball a few times but punter Mark Crawford having his best game, pinning the Cornhuskers in tough field positions a couple of times.

The conference should announce the Gophers' Dec. 19 matchup, their last scheduled game of the season, on Sunday.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game