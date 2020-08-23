The Gophers gained cornerback Justin Walley as a 2021 commit Sunday.
At 5-10, 185 pounds, Walley is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com. The Biloxi, Miss., is a product of D'Iberville High School. He announced his decision on social media.
Walley chose the Gophers instead of offers from schools such as Auburn, Ole Miss and Baylor.
He brings the Gophers' 2021 class to 16 members, the first commit since the end of May. The class currently ranks 23rd in the nation and sixth in the Big Ten conference, according to 247Sports.com rankings.
100% committed to the University of Minnesota #RowtheBoat @Haynes_Gophers @Coach_Fleck @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/ErpKwxk1It— Justin Walley�� (@JustinWalley_) August 23, 2020
