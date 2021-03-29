Ahead of the Olympic trials this week, Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson has added yet another accolade.

On Monday, Steveson was named co-winner of the 2021 Hodge Trophy, given to the nation's best college wrestler. He won the award alongside Iowa's Spencer Lee, the 2020 winner.

"Someone tell Spencer Lee to wrestle me!" Steveson tweeted Monday. "Winner takes home both Hodge trophies!! Haha, I'm playing don't pin me in a tilt!"

Steveson also tweeted that it's his great honor to win the trophy alongside Lee, whom he called the "epitome of greatness." Lee also congratulated Steveson on Twitter and said it's an honor to be co-winners.

Steveson, an Apple Valley native, receives the honor after winning his first NCAA heavyweight title in March, which is also his second unbeaten season. He's a three-time All-American and reigning two-time Big Ten champion.

USA Wrestling released the Olympic trials seedings Monday for men's freestyle. Steveson is seeded No. 2 at heavyweight, behind two-time world bronze medalist Nick Gwiazdowski. Steveson beat Gwiazdowski 4-1 last December in the RTC Cup.