Ike White, a wide receiver who played in two games for the Gophers during the 2022 season, announced Monday in Twitter that he is entering his name into the transfer portal. White, who had no receptions for the Gophers, will have four years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, White, a Philadelphia native, was the 19th-ranked recruit in Maryland and 120th-ranked wide receiver nationally in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. When White signed his national letter of intent with the Gophers in December 2021, coach P.J. Fleck said: "He can flat-out run and has incredible ball skills. His best football is in front of him.''

During his prep recruiting process, White had other notable offers from Virginia Tech, Boston College and Cincinnati.

The Gophers have worked to bolster their wide receiver corps since the regular season ended. They added transfers Elijah Spencer from Charlotte, who caught 57 passes for 943 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, and Corey Croom from Western Michigan, who had 57 receptions for 814 yads and five TDs in 2022. In addition, Fleck signed prep wideouts Donielle Hayes of Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest High School; Kenric Lanier from Decatur, Ga.; and TJ McWilliams from Indianapolis North Central.