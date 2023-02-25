The Gophers' first Big Ten victory seemed within their grasp last month when they took a seven-point lead against Nebraska in the second half in front of an excited Williams Arena crowd.

For the first time in Big Ten play, Ben Johnson's team had a halftime lead. The Gophers held onto that momentum until the Cornhuskers snatched it away with a 12-0 run.

Johnson needed a spark, so he turned to his bench. He got a lift from Jaden Henley.

The 6-7 freshman stopped the U's scoring drought. He scored twice and assisted on two more baskets during the run. The Gophers eventually lost 81-79 in overtime on Jan. 7, but Henley showed glimpses of his playmaking ability.

Entering Saturday's rematch against Nebraska in Lincoln, the California native's coming off his best game in Big Ten play. Henley had 14 points and three steals in Wednesday's 88-70 loss at Maryland.

"He now has a much better understanding of here's how you can be successful and here's how you can help the team win and build trust," Johnson said Friday. "If you've watched him from the beginning of the year until now, he's taking really big strides understanding what it takes to play at this level."

Henley started the U's first nine games, but he had to adjust to a reserve role until recently. In four straight starts, he's averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

Henley's a former AAU teammate of Gophers five-star recruit Dennis Evans III, who formally submitted his request to be released from his signed letter of intent Friday.

GAME INFO

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday. Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena. Line: Gophers 10.5-point underdogs. Series: Minnesota leads the series 54-23, including an 81-79 overtime loss Jan. 7 at Williams Arena. TV: BTN. Online/Live video: BTN-Plus. Radio: 100.3-FM

PROJECTED STARTERS

MINNESOTA GOPHERS (7-19, 1-15 BIG TEN)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Ta'Lon Cooper 6-4 195 Jr. 9.8

G – Jaden Henley 6-7 200 Fr. 4.6

F – Jamison Battle 6-7 220 Jr. 12.9

F – Joshua Ola-Joseph 6-7 215 Fr. 7.7

F – Dawson Garcia 6-11 230 So. 15.5

Key reserves – Pharrel Payne, F, 6-9, Fr., 7.8 ppg; Braeden Carrington, G, 6-3, Fr., 5.5 ppg; Taurus Samuels, G, 6-1, Sr., 2.5 ppg; Treyton Thompson, C, 7-0, So., 2.1 ppg; Will Ramberg, F, 6-5, Jr., 2.1 ppg.

Coach: Ben Johnson 20-36 (2nd season)

Notable: The Gophers saw leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia (bone bruise) return to the court last Saturday to score 23 points in a 76-69 loss vs. Penn State after missing five straight games. Jamison Battle was held under double figures in three straight games for the first time in his career this month. But Battle responded with a season-high 31 points in Monday's 78-69 loss at Illinois. … Freshman big man Pharrel Payne had 17 points in just 17 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Maryland. Payne, who also had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists last weekend vs. Penn State, ranks fifth in the Big Ten with a team-high 30 dunks. … The Gophers have lost three straight in the series against the Huskers. Their last win in Lincoln was in 2012. But Minnesota's also 0-7 at Nebraska since Pinnacle Bank Arena opened in 2013-14.

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS (14-14, 7-10)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Keisei Tominaga 6-2 175 Jr. 12.7

G – Sam Griesel 6-7 216 Sr. 11.4

G – Jamarques Lawrence 6-3 185 Fr. 3.6

F – C.J. Wilcher 6-5 208 So. 7.9

F – Derrick Walker 6-9 239 Jr. 14.0

Reserves – Blaise Keita, F, 6-11, Soph., 2.0 ppg; Wilhelm Breidenbach, F, 6-10, Soph., 3.6 ppg; Sam Hoiberg, G, 6-0, Fr., 3.5 ppg.

Coach: Fred Hoiberg 155-137 (9th season)

Notable: The Cornhuskers have won four of their last five games, including three straight victories after a 70-66 overtime win last Sunday vs. Maryland at home. Derrick Walker had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead Nebraska. But Keisei Tominaga continued his hot scoring streak with 20 points. Tominaga, a 6-2 junior from Japan, is averaging nearly 24 points in his last five games, which included a 30-point performance in a win vs. Penn State. Walker had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the Jan. 7 overtime win against the Gophers in Minneapolis.

Fuller's score prediction: Nebraska 75, Gophers 65.