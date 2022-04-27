Gophers freshman guard Abdoulaye Thiam became the first player from this season to enter the transfer portal, he told the team Wednesday.

Thiam, a 6-3, 180-pound Orlando native, averaged 3.3 minutes in 15 games this season for first-year coach Ben Johnson.

"It's tough," Thiam told the Star Tribune, "but something you just got to do what's best for you and your family."

Johnson, who recruited Thiam as part of his first recruiting class last year, addressed the departure from the Gophers in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

"I want to personally thank [Thiam] for being part of our program," Johnson posted. "Total pleasure to be with and work with every single day ... We all wish him nothing but success and hope he kills it at his next opportunity like I know he will."

As a true freshman in 2020-21, Thiam averaged 15 points and shot 48% from three-point range for Indian River State College in Florida.

The Gophers, who signed transfers Dawson Garcia and Ta'Lon Cooper on Tuesday, now have two scholarships open for the 2022-23 season.

Thiam transferring means no guards from Johnson's first season will be back with the Gophers. Seniors Payton Willis, Luke Loewe, E.J. Stephens, and Sean Sutherlin all used up their eligibility.

Cooper, a Morehead State transfer, joins incoming freshmen Braeden Carrington and Jaden Henley as current backcourt players for next season.