Gophers senior forwards Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle are two of the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, given annually to the top player in women's college hockey, USA Hockey announced Thursday.

Heise, the 2022 Kazmaier winner, leads the nation with 29 goals, ranks second with 62 points and is tied for fifth with 33 assists. The Lake City native was named WCHA Forward of the Year on Wednesday and is one of three finalists for WCHA Player of the Year, which will be announced Thursday.

Zumwinkle, of Excelsior, ranks third nationally with 58 points, tied fourth with 25 goals and tied for fifth with 33 assists. The 2022 U.S. Olympian was a top three finalist for the Kazmaier in 2021.

Other finalists are: Yale goalie Pia Dukaric, Ohio State forward Jennifer Gardiner and defenseman Sophie Jacques, Northeastern forwards Alina Mueller and Maureen Murphy and goalie Gwyneth Phillips, Colgate forward Danielle Serdachny and Penn State forward Kiara Zanon.