Gophers hockey forward Garrett Wait has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and intends to leave the program, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

Wait, an Edina native who will be a junior for the 2020-21 season, played 40 games in his Gophers career, collecting a goal and two assists in 19 of 38 games as a freshman in 2018-19 and two goals and five assists in 21 of 37 games in 2019-20. Wait, 22, spent three seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL, amassing 37 goals and 53 assists, before joining the Gophers.

The Gophers lost three players off the 2019-20 team to graduation – defensemen Tyler Nanne and Ryan Zuhlsdorf and forward Joey Maroney. Wait becomes the first to leave with eligibility remaining.

Coach Bob Motzko’s team so far has three incoming freshmen – defensemen Brock Faber, Carl Fish and Mike Koster. With Wait’s departure, expect Motzko to bring in at least one freshman forward.