College football's bowl season is all but complete and a national champion soon will be crowned. Fans will look ahead to 2022 with the hope of a better showing, scanning the roster to see who's back and what holes need to be filled.

Those fans, however, best be armed with a three-word caveat: "as of today.''

As of today, a team might have all its returning stars. As of tomorrow, that could change because of the newfound freedom players have gained from the transfer portal, which allows athletes to transfer one time and gain immediate eligibility without sitting out a season. In addition, coaches no longer can block player movement. The new rules, which started last season, have led to more than 1,300 players at the FBS level entering the portal since August.

It took less than a week after their bowl game before the Gophers got a healthy dose of the new reality. Running back Ky Thomas, the offensive player of the game in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. Thomas was the team's leading rusher in 2021, with 824 yards, but quick as a hiccup, he has moved on, avoiding the possibility of being in a crowded backfield in 2022.

With the transfer portal in mind — the Gophers still could add players, as they did with much success last year — projecting next fall's roster might take several versions. As of today, though, the picture is coming into focus.

The Gophers still could add players — they landed former Notre Dame offensive tackle Quinn Carroll of Edina and former Vanderbilt defensive end Lorenza Surgers on Tuesday – and projecting next fall's roster might take several versions. As of today, though, the picture is coming into focus.

On defense, the line is the priority, too, with ends Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo off to prepare for the NFL draft, and veteran tackles Nyles Pinckney and Micah Dew-Treadway leaving sizeable voids.

With "as of today'' in mind, here's a look at possible 2022 lineups:

OFFENSE

Quarterback * Tanner Morgan, senior

Morgan returns for his fifth season as starter, a move that prompted Zack Annexstad and Jacob Clark to transfer for playing options elsewhere. Reunited with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, Morgan will try to rediscover the form in which he passed for school records of 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns in the 11-2 campaign of 2019.

2022 outlook: The unquestioned starter but one who needs to put his 2021 struggles in the past. Other QB options: Cole Kramer, Athan Kaliakmanis, Jacob Knuth.

Mohamed Ibrahim was the 2020 Big Ten running back of the year but an Achilles’ tendon injury derailed his 2021 season.

Running back * Mohamed Ibrahim, sixth-year senior

This position comes with a huge asterisk because Ibrahim is coming off an Achilles' tendon tear that ended his 2021 season in the opener. The 2020 Big Ten running back of the year has rushed for 3,003 yards and 33 TDs in his career, but he likely won't be asked to be the 30-carry-per-game workhorse he's been in the past.

2022 outlook: With Thomas entering the transfer portal, Mar'Keise Irving (699 yards) is the Gophers' leading returning rusher from 2021. Look for Irving to split carries with Ibrahim. Wild cards are Trey Potts and Bryce Williams, both coming off season-ending injuries. Other RB options: Zach Evans, Preston Jelen.

Wide receiver * Chris Autman-Bell , sixth-year senior

Hampered by a high ankle sprain suffered during training camp, Autman-Bell missed the season's first two games before hitting his stride later in the season. He led the team with 36 catches for 506 yards and six TDs, but as a potential NFL prospect, he's expecting much more this fall.

2022 outlook: Autman-Bell will be the Gophers' go-to wideout.

Wide receiver * Dylan Wright, redshirt junior

The transfer from Texas A&M showed his big-play ability from the get-go, catching five passes for 57 yards and a TD in the opener against Ohio State. He finished second on the team with 365 yards on his 18 catches.

2022 outlook: A star in the making if his consistency improves.

Wide receiver * Mike Brown-Stephens, redshirt junior

Brown-Stephens had a breakthrough 2021, catching 15 passes for 317 yards in nine games and averaging a team-best 21.1 yards per reception. His two catches for 105 yards at Purdue were key in a tight, 20-13 victory.

2022 outlook: Gives Gophers a productive complement to Autman-Bell and Wright. Other WR options: Daniel Jackson, Douglas Emilien, Clay Geary, Lemeke Brockington and Kristen Hoskins.

Tight end * Brevyn Span-Ford, redshirt junior

The 6-7, 270-pounder had a solid season in 2021, catching 23 passes for 296 yards and a TD, flashing the potential that could have him playing on Sundays in the future. Improved his blocking, too.

2022 outlook: Spann-Ford has the potential to be one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten, while Nick Kallerup could be in line to take over Ko Kieft's blocking role. Other TE options: Jameson Geers, Kallerup.

Left tackle * Quinn Carroll, redshirt sophomore

The 6-7, 315-pound Carroll was the state's top recruit in the 2019 class, and he might have the first shot at replacing starter Sam Schlueter.

2022 outlook: Carroll will have to win the job, and redshirt sophomore Aireontae Ersery, who started one game in 2020, figures to be in the competition. Other options: Logan Purcell, Cameron James.

Left guard * Axel Ruschmeyer, sixth-year senior

A versatile 6-4, 305-pounder, Ruschmeyer started three games in 2021 and was a mainstay in the team's jumbo packages, often lining up as blocking tight end.

2022 outlook: Ruschmeyer is the likely replacement for Conner Olson. Other LG options: Tyler Cooper, Martes Lewis.

John Michael Schmitz (right) will return for a sixth season at center to work again with quarterback Tanner Morgan (left).

Center * John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year senior

With four starters gone from the 2021 line, Schmitz's decision to return for a sixth season was huge for the Gophers. He was the third-rated center in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus College.

2022 outlook: Schmitz might succeed Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum as the top center in the Big Ten. Other center options: Nathan Boe, Karter Shaw.

Right guard * Nathan Boe, redshirt senior

Boe was another mainstay in the jumbo package and has started two games in his career. He'll have big shoes to fill in replacing Blaise Andries.

2022 outlook: Boe is a likely starter at guard and can play center, too. Other RG options: Karter Shaw, Martes Lewis

Right tackle * JJ Guedet, redshirt junior

Although not as large as Daniel Faalele, Guedet is 6-7 and 310 pounds and saw action in three games.

2022 outlook: Potential starter, though tackle could be addressed in the transfer portal. Other RT options: Purcell, James.

DEFENSE

Defensive end * Thomas Rush, fifth-year senior

A contributor since his true freshman year in 2018, Rush emerged as a productive end in 2021, ranking second on the team with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

2022 outlook: Top returning pass rusher and veteran leader.

Defensive end * Lorenza Surgers, redshirt junior

Graduate transfer started eight games for Vanderbilt last year and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

2022 outlook: Penciled in as a starter at end, but redshirt sophomore Jah Joyner will be in the mix, too. Other DE options: Danny Striggow, Austin Booker, Anthony Smith.

Defensive tackle * Trill Carter, redshirt sophomore

Became a key contributor in his first year as a starter, collecting 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.

2022 outlook: Should build off a strong 2021 season.

Defensive tackle * Logan Richter, redshirt sophomore

The 325-pounder saw action in four games in 2021 and could be in the mix to start, though landing a transfer in the mold of Nyles Pinckney could be a priority for the Gophers.

2022 outlook: Part of the interior line rotation. Other DT options: Jalen Logan-Redding, Deven Eastern, Jacob Schuster.

Mariano Sori-Marin became a defensive leader in 2021, his fourth season with steady playing time for the Gophers.

Linebacker * Mariano Sori-Marin, fifth-year senior

Made great strides in 2021, finishing second on the team with 85 tackles and adding five tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

2022 outlook: Leader of the defense in his fourth season as a regular in the lineup.

Linebacker * Braelen Oliver, redshirt junior

After suffering a knee injury that cost him the 2020 season, Oliver started seven games in 2021 and collected 24 tackles. He's rounding back into his pre-injury form. 2022 outlook: Oliver has a chance to replace Jack Gibbens as a starter.

Other LB options: Donald Willis, Cody Lindenberg, Josh Aune, Jaqwondis Burns.

Cornerback * Justin Walley, sophomore

The Mississippi native quickly showed he belonged as a true freshman, earning the starting job down the stretch and making key plays such as his game-turning interception in the win over Wisconsin.

2022 outlook: Walley has a chance to be a difference-maker.

Cornerback * Ryan Stapp, redshirt junior

A transfer from Abilene Christian — the school that produced 2021 leading tackler Jack Gibbens — Stapp has the talent to immediately step into the starting lineup. Had 44 tackles and forced a fumble in 10 games for ACU. Speedy player also returns kickoffs.

2022 outlook: Starter at cornerback.

Cornerback * Terell Smith, redshirt senior

Smith has contributed since his freshman season, and he started seven games in 2021 before being supplanted by Walley.

2022 outlook: Seeking a rebound season. Western Kentucky transfer Shannon "Beanie'' Bishop could be in the mix, too. Other CB options: Jalen Glaze, Miles Fleming, Solomon Brown.

Tyler Nubin led the Gophers with three interceptions in 2021.

Safety * Tyler Nubin, redshirt junior

Nubin became a standout in 2021, ranking third on the team with 52 tackles, intercepting a team-best three passes and breaking up two passes.

2022 outlook: Aiming to build off a solid season.

Safety * Jordan Howden, redshirt senior

Howden continued to build his game in 2021, making 53 tackles and breaking up five passes. Forms a solid duo at safety with Nubin.

2022 outlook: Leader in the secondary. Other safety options: Michael Dixon, Steven Ortiz Jr., Darius Green.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter Mark Crawford (96) and kicker Matthew Trickett (95) are expected back for the Gophers.

Kicker * Matthew Trickett, senior

The transfer from Kent State made 17 of 25 field-goal attempts in 2021, with a long of 50 yards. Trickett will try to rediscover the 2019 form, when he made 29 of 34 field-goal attempts and all 39 of his point-after attempts.

2022 outlook: Primary place-kicker. Other kicker option: Dragan Kesich

Punter * Mark Crawford, junior

The Australia native averaged 42.7 yards per punt and pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 24 times in his 47 punts.

2022 outlook: Primary punter. Other punter option: Daniel Sparks.