The Gophers knew that the three-week stretch of games against Iowa, Michigan and USC would be daunting, and the result is two losses so far. The second half at Michigan had the Gophers looking like a team poised to break through, and they need that to continue against USC. The Trojans will gain their yards behind the passing of Moss, but the Gophers defense makes enough stops to force field-goal attempts while Minnesota’s offense comes through in the clutch.