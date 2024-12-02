Luther McCoy, a defensive lineman who played in two games for the Gophers this season, announced Monday on the X social media platform that he will enter the transfer portal.
Gophers defensive lineman Luther McCoy enters transfer portal
Luther McCoy saw limited action for the Gophers this season and took part in the team’s Senior Walk before the Nov. 23 game against Penn State.
McCoy, 6-4 and 305 pounds, saw action in nine games in his Gophers career. He’s entering the portal as a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
McCoy was a three-star recruit out of Creekside High School in St. Augustine, Fla., in 2021. He chose the Gophers over two other finalists, Baylor and Georgia Tech, and also had Power Four offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Arkansas, Kansas, Virginia and South Carolina.
The departure of McCoy does not come a surprise, especially since he participated in the Senior Walk during the Gophers’ final home game on Nov. 23 against Penn State.
The NCAA transfer portal officially opens Dec. 9, but players have been announcing their intentions ahead of time.
