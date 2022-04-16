The Gophers football team's practice Saturday will be open to the public. It starts at 11:15 a.m. at the team's indoor facility in the Athletes Village.

The Gophers also announced that their future game at California, originally scheduled for 2029, has been moved to Sept. 13, 2025. The Gophers were scheduled to play Brigham Young that day, but that game was scratched.

Cal will visit the Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium in 2028.

Minnesota no longer has BYU on its future schedule. The scheduled 2020 game between the Cougars and Gophers was canceled because of the pandemic, as the Gophers only played Big Ten opponents that year.

D-I hockey moves

Gophers junior forward Jack Perbix entered the NCAA transfer portal. In addition, Gophers defenseman Ben Brinkman, who entered the portal earlier this week, is transferring to Notre Dame.

• Union named Josh Hauge as its coach. A Rosemount High School grad and former Bethel player, Hauge had been the associate head coach at Clarkson. Hauge replaces Rick Bennett, who resigned Jan. 28.

U baseball loses at Iowa

Adam Mazur, a redshirt sophomore and Woodbury High grad, gave up three runs and six hits in eight innings as Iowa beat the Gophers 9-3 in Big Ten baseball in Iowa City.

Chase Stanke had a two-run double and Brady Counsell an RBI single for Minnesota (10-21, 1-6 Big Ten).

Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony each had a homer and three RBI for the Hawkeyes (18-12, 4-3).

Winona St., Augustana runners win

Winona State senior Shereen Vallabouy won the women's 400-meter run (53.37 seconds) in the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif., and helped the Warriors place second in the 4x400 relay (3:43.71). Vallabouy, a native of Ipoh, Malaysia, won the 400 in the NCAA Division II indoor meet in March.

Competing against many Division I runners in the same meet, sophomore Ryan Hartman of D-II Augustana won the 5,000-meter run in 13:59.04.

Etc.

• Olivia Ferrell threw a three-hitter as host Nebraska beat the Gophers softball team 7-0. Ferrell struck out four and walked five for the Cornhuskers (31-9, 11-0 Big Ten). Autumn Pease took the loss for Minnesota (19-16-1, 5-5), giving up four runs and six hits in 3⅔ innings.

• Concordia (St. Paul) golfer Thomas Huettl is tied for the lead after two rounds of the NSIC men's tournament in Blue Springs, Mo. He shot rounds of 70 and 73 the first two days for a 1-under 143 total. The Golden Bears are in second place at 592, four shots behind Upper Iowa.

• No. 11 Ohio State defeated the Gophers 4-0 in Big Ten women's tennis. Minnesota (14-9, 2-6) lost only its second match out of 10 at home.