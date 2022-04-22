The Gophers football team landed a defensive line transfer on Friday, when Houston Baptist defensive tackle Kyler Baugh announced on Twitter he has committed to Minnesota.
The 6-3, 295-pound Baugh made 52 tackles in 11 games last season for Houston Baptist, which competes at the FCS level. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Baugh was in the NCAA transfer portal and also had offers from Utah State, Western Kentucky and SMU, according to 247Sports.
