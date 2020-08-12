Join us for a special StribSports Live at noon today as we discuss the Big Ten calling off football and other fall sports.

Former Gophers quarterback Bryan Cupito, columnist Chip Scoggins and host Michael Rand talked about the impact of the move on the Gophers, who were ranked No. 18 a preseaosn poll of coaches and had big hopes following a 2019 season that ended with a victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

You can watch the replay here:

