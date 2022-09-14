Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Granted, the Gophers' 2-0 start came against New Mexico State and Western Illinois, teams that were a combined 4-21 last season and are 0-5 this year, but coach P.J. Fleck's team ranks highly in the national statistics. Some highlights:

Team

Total offense: First at 582 yards per game

Total defense: First at 142.5 yards allowed per game

Time of possession: First at 41 minutes, 51.5 seconds per game

Opponent first downs: First at 7.0 allowed per game

Rushing offense: Second at 302 yards per game

Scoring defense: Second at 5.0 points per game

Third-down conversions: Second at 72.0%

Opponent third-down conversions: Second at 13.64% allowed (3-for-22).

Rushing defense: Third at 36.5 yards allowed per game

Passing defense: Fifth at 106 yards allowed per game

Scoring offense: Tied for seventh at 50 points per game

Individual

Rushing yards per game: Mohamed Ibrahim, seventh at 131.0

Passer rating: Tanner Morgan, ninth at 186.55

Pro Football Focus college grades

QBs: Morgan, fourth at 92.3

RBs: Ibrahim, fourth at 85.8

TE: Brevyn Spann-Ford, second at 89.7

Center: John Michael Schmitz, second at 87.8