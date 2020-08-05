The University of Minnesota athletic department notified football season-ticket holders Wednesday that there will be a "drastic reduction" in the number of spectators allowed to attend Gophers events this fall.

Following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, the athletics department could allow only 1,500 fans at TCF Bank Stadium, forcing the department to anticipate "few spectators or no spectators at all."

There will be no season tickets, with tickets distributed on an individual, game-by-game basis.

While the Twins and MLB have not allowed fans at games, the independent St. Paul Saints have cleared a plan with the health department for up to 1,500 fans per game distributed between six areas of the stands with no more than 250 people per section.