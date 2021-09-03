More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 61, wet night ahead lasting into Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers football season opener verse Ohio
The Minnesota Gophers hosted Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium for the season opener on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Politics
DFL Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent stepping down
The three-term Democrat from Woodbury will not seek re-election next fall.
Twins
Twins pitching rotation beyond this year remains a great unknown
President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey has seen a dramatic change in his starting staff since the beginning of the 2021 season.
Pearl Harbor Seaman's remains returned home
Navy Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd Timm Todd, 19, of Kellogg, Minnesota, was among 429 Sailors killed aboard USS Oklahoma while the ship was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, sailors from Navy Operational Support Center Minneapolis provided military honors at MSP Airport as Timm's recently remains return to Minnesota.