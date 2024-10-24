Gophers

Ohio tight end recruit Cross Nimmo decommits from Gophers

Cross Nimmo, a three-star recruit who had committed to the Gophers, announced on X that he has reopened his recruitment.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2024 at 3:19PM
P.J. Fleck has the Gophers off to a 4-3 start this season. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cross Nimmo, a tight end from Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, Ohio, who verbally committed to the Gophers in April, announced Thursday that he has rescinded his commitment and reopened his recruiting.

Nimmo, a three-star recruit, posted a statement on X: “After careful consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Minnesota. The decision was not made lightly as I have tremendous respect for the Minnesota coaching staff and team. With that being said I am 100% opening up my recruitment.”

A 6-5, 230-pounder, Nimmo is the 41st-ranked 2025 recruit in Ohio and the 48th-ranked tight end nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. He has received scholarship offers from 12 other programs, including Illinois and Rutgers of the Big Ten.

Through eight games, Nimmo had 24 receptions for 433 yards and three touchdowns.

Nimmo’s decommitment leaves the Gophers with 22 high school players committed to their 2025 recruiting class.

