The Gophers’ 2021 recruiting class ranks seventh in the nation and third in the Big Ten with 14 total commits, nine in the month of April alone. Here’s a look at the players in that class so far:

Four-star recruits

Avante Dickerson, CB, 6-0, 165 pounds. Hometown: Omaha; Committed: April 17.

Sam Jackson, ATH, 5-11, 170. Naperville, Ill.; April 22.

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, 6-4, 190. Antioch, Ill.; March 27, 2019.

Steven Ortiz Jr., CB, 5-11, 170. Goodyear, Ariz.; April 9.

Three-star recruits

D’Marion Alexander, DE, 6-5, 215. China Spring, Texas; April 22.

Brady Boyd, WR, 6-1, 175. Southlake, Texas; April 3.

Lemeke Brockington, WR, 6-0, 185. Moultrie, Ga.; April 15.

Tamarion Crumpley, CB, 6-0, 175. Cincinnati; April 20.

Deven Eastern, DE, 6-5, 260. Shakopee; Dec. 19, 2019.

Jameson Geers, TE, 6-4, 223. New Lenox, Ill.; Jan. 30.

Dino Kaliakmanis, WR, 6-2, 188. Antioch, Ill.; March 27, 2019.

Logan Purcell, OT, 6-7, 245. Annandale, Minn.; Jan. 26.

Albert Regis, DT, 6-1, 295. La Porte, Texas; April 29.

Devon Williams, LB, 6-1, 215. Dublin, Ohio; April 17.

















