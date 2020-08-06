The first preseason rankings came out Thursday, and the Gophers made the cut.

The Gophers came in at No. 18 in the The Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll. In the final version of this poll from the 2019 season, the Gophers finished No. 10.

The 2019 season was historically good for the Gophers, including an 11-2 final record after an Outback Bowl win against Auburn, which is No. 11 in the preseason rankings.

It's unclear if the votes for this poll came in after reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year Rashod Bateman opted out of the 2020 season citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, six Big Ten teams are ranked, including Ohio State at No. 2, Penn State at No. 7, Wisconsin at No. 12, Michigan at No. 15, and Iowa at No. 23. Nebraska also received three votes.

Clemson at No. 1 and Alabama at No. 3 round out the top teams. Those, along with Ohio State and LSU at No. 5, are the only other programs to receiver first-place votes.