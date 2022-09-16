Preston Jelen will not win the Heisman Trophy. Nor will you find his name on any All-Big Ten teams, unless they have "Academic'' in their title. And no, he's not likely to be a first-round NFL draft pick.

Jelen, though, brings loads of intangible value to the Gophers, who will try to run their record to 3-0 in Saturday's home game against Colorado. On a squad that coach P.J. Fleck has called his most connected in his six seasons at Minnesota, Jelen, a running back and special teams standout, excels as a connector.

Need proof? Just check out the reaction to Jelen, a fifth-year junior, scoring his first career touchdown last week on a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter of the Gophers' 62-10 victory over Western Illinois.

From the jubilation of veterans Tanner Morgan, Tyler Nubin and Chris Autman-Bell to newcomers Quinn Carroll and Chuck Filiaga, the rousing sideline celebration of the former walk-on's TD run is destined to be one of the feel-good highlights of the Gophers season.

"Emotion went through me in the press box when I saw that happen. It really did,'' Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said. "I get emotional right now thinking about it. … He's had to deal with a lot of adversity, and he's responded in a positive way in every manner.''

Jelen was emotional, too, when he saw the reception.

"It was hard to stop smiling,'' the Prior Lake native said. "All the guys are waiting there, and everyone had a smile on their face. It was a moment I'll never forget.''

His teammates' reactions were rooted in the adversity that Jelen has endured, the latest occurring in 2021 training camp when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament, plus meniscus tears. He needed surgery last September to repair the damage and a second surgery in April as a clean-up procedure. Add in surgery to repair torn foot ligaments during his freshman year, and Jelen dealt with a lot.

"He's such an important person on this football team, not just as a player,'' Fleck said. "He's overcome a lot with his surgeries. He's an unbelievable person.''

'Fortune favors the bold'

That Jelen is playing for the Gophers can be traced to his high school days at Prior Lake, where coach Matt Gegenheimer used the motto, "Fortune favors the bold'' as a motivational tactic for the Lakers. Jelen, a Minnesota Mr. Football finalist, received interest from some NCAA Division II programs but had his mind set on the Gophers.

"He always had hopes of playing for Minnesota, and he knew what he was up against when he went there,'' Gegenheimer said. "He's the type of kid that's not going to take 'no' for an answer.''

When Fleck offered a roster spot as a preferred walk-on, Jelen accepted.

"I wanted to take a bet on myself,'' Jelen said. "It's been the best decision I could have ever made.''

Gophers running back Preston Jelen

Jelen made his mark during practice in 2018, being named the special teams scout player of the year. He had three rushes in 2019 and exceled on special teams in 2020, blocking a punt against Michigan.

Carving a career

In high school, Jelen had elbow and ankle injuries that required surgery, and that got him thinking about a career path that included orthopedic surgery.

"I've always had somewhat of an interest in medicine, but that first surgery in my freshman year of high school really sparked that interest,'' he said. "And then obviously, the additional ones just reaffirmed that passion. I've had so many great surgeons and physicians who have helped me get back to doing what I love, and I want to be that person for other young athletes.''

Jelen received his bachelor's degree in human physiology with a minor in chemistry in May, and he's working on a medical industry program at the Carlson School of Management. He's taken the MCAT exam and eventually will apply to medical school. He's also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Fleck joked that he'll have four appointments with Jelen for knee and shoulder replacement surgeries in the future.

Making his mark

Before he embarks on a medical career, Jelen has some football to play and a team to help lead. He's fourth on the Gophers running back pecking order and has two carries for 32 yards.

On his touchdown run, Jelen took a handoff from quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, found a seam off right tackle, then cut back to the left, high-stepping his way through a would-be tackler and powering through a Leathernecks defensive back and into the end zone.

"There was this big opening on the left side, and I was like, 'Please make the cut. Please make the cut,' '' wide receiver Mike Brown-Stephens said. "He made the cut, got in the end zone and had one person to basically just run through. It was so uplifting, just to see somebody that overcame so much.''

Gophers players, including defensive back Tyler Nubin (27), celebrated a touchdown scored by reserve running back Preston Jelen late in their 62-10 victory over Western Illinois.

On Saturday against Colorado, Jelen won't be the first back off the bench and might not get a carry, depending how the game plays out. Still, his coach knows his value.

"He's gonna have way more success in his life beyond football than in football,'' Fleck said. "But he loves being on a team, loves being around the guys, loves the culture. He's everything you want as a person on this football team.''